(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s call with Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday New York time, the White House said.

The call will be the fifth between two leaders since Biden took office.

The two leaders will speak for the first time since March with already tense US-China relations further strained in recent days over Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. A potential trip to the self-governing island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a planned tour to Asia has led Chinese officials to warn of consequences if the visit takes place.

On Wednesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden would reaffirm the country’s commitment to the “One China policy,” in which the US recognized the People’s Republic as the “sole legal government of China,” without clarifying its position on Taiwan’s sovereignty. He added that the US prefers that Taiwan and China resolve any disputes themselves.

The administration, however, had to walk back a remark by the president in May that the US would support Taiwan “militarily” in the event of a Chinese attack.

“The key thing is that the president wants to make sure that the lines of communication with President Xi remain open because they need to,” Kirby said. “There’s issues where we can cooperate with China on and then there’s issues where obviously there’s friction and tension.”

Pelosi has refused to discuss her travel schedule, citing security concerns, and there’s been no official announcement that she plans an overseas trip.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday that Beijing was getting “seriously prepared” for the possibility that Pelosi might visit the island.

Biden told reporters last week that the US military thought any visit by Pelosi was “not a good idea right now,” saying he didn’t know the status of the plans

