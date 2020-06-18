(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will spend $15 million on advertising that prominently features his recent address in Philadelphia on racial unrest, his campaign’s first set of ads in his general election run against President Donald Trump.

In the first ad, Biden says that as president he won’t “traffic in fear and division” as video shows Trump’s comments on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The second ad shows essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic as Biden says “we need to do more than praise them, we need to pay them.”

The five-week ad campaign will air in six states Trump won in 2016 -- Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona -- as well as on Fox News, which the president watches regularly.

The ad campaign also includes Spanish-language ads in Florida and Arizona and ads in African-American print, radio and online outlets in all six states.

Coming up:

President Donald Trump is planning to resume big rallies with an event on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.