(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will nominate Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney in Ohio, as the next director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Monday, after the White House was unable to rally enough votes to confirm his previous pick for the job.

Biden is also expected to announce the finalization of new federal rules restricting so-called “ghost guns” -- which allow purchasers to assemble potentially untraceable weapons from kits -- according to two senior administration officials who requested anonymity to preview the event. Biden is expected to speak Monday afternoon from the White House, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The moves come as the White House has faced criticism over increasing gun violence during the coronavirus pandemic. There were more than 45,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. in 2020 -- the last full year for which data is available -- according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House hopes that Dettelbach, who was unanimously confirmed to his job leading federal prosecutions in the Northern District of Ohio, will fare better than David Chipman, a former ATF agent whose nomination was opposed by Republicans as well as Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Chipman was the latest in a series of failed nominees to lead the bureau, which has had only one Senate-confirmed director in its history. Gun control activists have said a Senate-confirmed leader could help implement stronger regulations on firearms.

Opponents criticized Chipman for his work with gun control advocacy groups, including Everytown for Gun Safety. The organization, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.

The new ghost gun rules will seek to make purchases of kits that allow Americans to construct their own firearms more similar to the existing procedures for buying a traditionally-manufactured gun. Sellers of gun kits will be required to run background checks, and the kits must be marked with a serial number to make them easier to trace.

Gun retailers will also be required to retain records as long as they maintain a license, which means continually operating stores can no longer dispose of records after 20 years.

“This rule will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to obtain untraceable guns, will help ensure that law enforcement officers can retrieve the information they need to solve crimes, and will help reduce the number of untraceable firearms flooding our communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The finalized ghost gun rule and plans to nominate Dettelbach were first reported by CNN.

