(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Kansas City on Wednesday to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law, as the White House looks to focus on his signature legislative accomplishment amid new fears over the omicron variant.

Biden will “discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing water infrastructure, and creating good-paying, union jobs,” the White House said in a statement.

The president will discuss efforts in Kansas City to expand the city’s transit system and rebuild roads, sewers and bridges, Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Saturday.

The trip to Missouri is the president’s first to a state that voted for former President Donald Trump as part of his tour to promote the infrastructure legislation. He’s also visited New Hampshire, Michigan, and Minnesota as part of the White House’s effort to celebrate the $550 billion measure.

White House officials have noted the bill’s broad public approval, including the support of 63% of Americans surveyed in an ABC News/Washington Post poll last month.

Still, the legislation has done little to buoy Biden’s approval ratings, which have remained steady at just under 43% in the FiveThirtyEight polling average since the legislation passed.

