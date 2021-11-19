(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to undergo his routine annual physical Friday, a day before his 79th birthday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the exam will take place at at Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington.

Presidential health always draws attention, but Biden was the oldest person ever elected to the office at the age of 77 in 2020, leading to extra scrutiny. In December of 2019, his presidential campaign released a summary of his medical history in which his longtime primary care doctor described him as “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

The president turns 78 on Saturday.

In addition to providing care for active and veteran service members, Walter Reed also regularly serves as a treatment facility for presidents and members of Congress.

Trump spent three days there in October of 2020 when he was battling Covid-19.

