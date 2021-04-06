(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday that he wants all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by April 19, two weeks earlier than his previous goal, a White House official said Tuesday.

Biden will also announce that 150 million doses of vaccine were administered within his first 75 days in office, keeping pace with his accelerated goal getting 200 million shots into arms by his 100th day in office.

Almost half of U.S. states had opened vaccination to everyone 16 and older by the end of last week. That will rise to 36 by the end of this week. All 50 have now committed to opening eligibility to all adults by May 1, Biden’s previous goal.

CNN reported that Biden is expected to credit the governors’ effort to meet his earlier deadline for the updated goal.

On Tuesday, the president will visit a vaccination site in Alexandria, Virginia, and then speak on the issue at the White House.

Nationwide, vaccinations hit a seven-day average of more than 3 million a day last weekend, and the country logged a 4-million-shot Saturday.

More than 100 million Americans have gotten at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to a third of the population. The daily rates are expected to rise further as vaccine-makers deliver a promised 700 million doses by the end of July.

