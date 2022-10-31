(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will call on Congress to consider tax penalties and other consequences for oil and gas companies accruing record profits even as gasoline prices remain high at the pump, according to a White House official.

The Associated Press reported earlier Monday that Biden is eyeing a windfall tax on energy companies. The White House official did not confirm the windfall tax but said Biden would press oil and gas companies to invest their profits in lowering costs for Americans.

The president is slated to deliver remarks Monday afternoon, according to the White House, on “reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people.”

The S&P 500 Energy Index gave up earlier gains of more than 2% to trade flat on the day, with refining stocks dropping the most.

Stubbornly high energy costs and their knock-on effect on inflation are weakening Democrats’ prospects heading into next week’s midterm elections. The vote will determine whether the party maintains its current House and Senate majorities. Americans continue to rank the economy and inflation as their top priorities in polling.

The idea of a windfall profit tax has been gaining traction amid progressive Democrats in Congress amid gasoline prices that spiked at more than $5 a gallon over the summer.

Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and Biden ally who chairs the tax-writing Finance Committee, has floated a proposal that would impose a new federal surtax on oil companies that record a profit margin better than 10%.

--With assistance from Ari Natter and Jennifer A. Dlouhy.

