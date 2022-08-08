Biden to Visit Flood-Devastated Kentucky in First Trip Since Bout With Covid

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is resuming official travel for the first time since his bout with Covid-19 with a trip to Kentucky to show federal support for the state’s recovery from historic flooding and to console survivors of the devastation.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Monday to visit with families in the eastern region of the state, one of the worst-hit areas during a days-long stretch of severe rainstorms in late July, which left at least 37 people dead.

Biden is making the trip fresh from a major political victory after Democrats in the US Senate passed a tax, climate and health-care bill that revived parts of his domestic agenda -- and a day after the presidential physician cleared him to resume in-person public events after a so-called rebound Covid-19 infection.

Biden told reporters in Dover, Delaware, he was feeling well as he walked to board Air Force One en route to Lexington, Kentucky.

Thunderstorms and torrential rainfall swept through Kentucky in recent weeks, destroying homes and communities. Some areas of the state received between 14 and 16 inches from July 26 to 29, levels that were “historically unheard of,” according to the National Weather Service.

Biden’s administration on Sunday increased the funding made available to local officials through a federal disaster declaration to 100% of eligible costs, according to a White House memo. Normally, the government covers 75% of expenses required for recovery on a cost-sharing basis under the designation. The president initially approved Governor Beshear’s request for federal assistance on July 29.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.