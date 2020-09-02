Sep 2, 2020
Biden to Visit Kenosha, Site of Civil Unrest, After Trump
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday, two days after President Donald Trump visited the city engulfed by protests after a Black man was shot seven times by a White police officer.
The campaign says it will hold a community meeting. It will be Biden’s first trip to Wisconsin since securing the Democratic nomination and campaigning largely remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.