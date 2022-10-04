Biden to Visit New York for Jobs Event With IBM, Fundraisers Hosted By Murdoch

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will head to the New York area Thursday for a jobs event hosted by IBM Corp. and a pair of fundraisers ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The trip will include a visit to the IBM campus in Poughkeepsie, according to a White House official who asked not to be identified because the trip hasn’t yet been announced.

The company has promoted key elements of Biden’s legislative agenda: IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna attended the August signing ceremony for legislation providing subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers, and IBM lobbied lawmakers to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes funding to build out broadband networks.

Biden is expected to then travel to New Jersey for a fundraiser hosted by the Democratic National Committee. The event will be held at the Middletown home of Gov. Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive, NJ Advance Media reported.

From there, Biden will travel into New York City for a fundraiser to benefit the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. That event will be hosted by James Murdoch -- son of News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch -- Politico previously reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.