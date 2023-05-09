(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will make a short visit to Papua New Guinea later this month, stopping on his way from Japan to Australia, the White House said Tuesday.

The symbolic trip on May 22, which is only expected to last a few hours, will have the US president attend the Pacific Islands Forum alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The leaders will discuss ways to deepen cooperation on challenges critical to the region and to the United States such as combating climate change, protecting maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement. Jean-Pierre said it was the first time a sitting US president has visited a Pacific Island country.

Biden’s trip showcases the increased concern in Washington about China’s moves to build influence in the South Pacific, a region of strategic importance during World War II that took a back seat for US policymakers in subsequent decades. The US and its allies Australia and New Zealand were shocked in early 2022 when the Solomon Islands — a Papua New Guinea neighbor — signed a security pact with Beijing.

Concerns have emerged that China is also deepening security links with Papua New Guinea, which was administered by Australia until 1975 and lies less than 100 miles from its north. During the Trump administration, the US moved to help redevelop a naval base in Papua New Guinea to try to counter China’s moves.

Biden will be in Hiroshima for the Group of Seven leaders’ summit and stop in Papua New Guinea on his way to Sydney for the Quad leaders’ summit. That meeting will be attended by Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The trip was first announced by the island nation’s prime minister, James Marape, who in an April 29 Facebook post called it “a historic first.”

