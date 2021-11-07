(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will go to Baltimore this week to promote a bipartisan infrastructure bill that cleared Congress after months of negotiations, the White House announced.

Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss the deal and how the $550 billion in new spending for transportation and energy systems will help prevent supply chain disruptions. The law specifically includes $17 billion for water port upgrades.

The president notched a victory Friday when the House passed the infrastructure package that had been a key campaign promise. The Senate approved the bill in August, but infighting among Democrats delayed it in the House while competing factions within the party came to an agreement on a $1.75 trillion tax and social spending bill that makes up the rest of Biden’s economic agenda.

Baltimore is home to one of the major cargo ports on the U.S. East Coast. The port handled 11.1 million tons of cargo in 2019, according to the Maryland Port Authority.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.