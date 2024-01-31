(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine, Ohio, after nearly a year of criticism for not seeing firsthand the impact of a train derailment that left residents fearful about air and water contamination.

The president is set to travel to the area next month, the White House announced. In March, Biden told reporters he would visit East Palestine “at some point.”

The crash of a Norfolk Southern Corp. train carrying toxic chemicals last February set off a partisan dispute that touched on the nation’s deep political and cultural divisions, as well as corporate behavior. Republicans cast Biden’s absence as an example of what they say is Democrats’ neglect of the American heartland.

East Palestine is a small, mostly White working-class community in what was once regarded as a swing state. Former President Barack Obama won the state twice before Ohio voters backed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Ohio has trended more toward Republicans in recent elections, but borders Pennsylvania and Michigan, two battleground states crucial to Biden’s reelection. US Senator Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, is also seeking another term in 2024.

Trump, who is running to replace Biden, visited the town shortly after the derailment and said ahead of the trip that people there “were abandoned.” The former president echoed criticism from other Republicans and the town’s mayor who said Biden’s visit to war-torn Ukraine weeks after the crash was a “slap in the face.”

Residents reported experiencing headaches, lingering odors and animal deaths. The train was carrying chemicals including carcinogen vinyl chloride, triggering a fire that sent up a plume of smoke over the town. Authorities temporarily cordoned off an evacuation area and conducted a controlled release of hazardous fumes to prevent an even larger explosion of the train’s cargo.

Norfolk Southern agreed to pay for the clean-up effort after pressure from the Environmental Protection Agency and members of Congress. The railroad company reported a $387 million charge related to the derailment during the first quarter of last year.

The White House has faced questions about how it decides whether the president travels to a location after a tragedy or disaster. Biden visited Monterey Park, California, after a mass shooting and a Mississippi community devastated by deadly tornadoes shortly after the East Palestine disaster.

Republicans accused Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg of being slow to react to the derailment. Some figures on the left also pressured Buttigieg to deliver on his promises of accountability for the railroad industry.

The White House has defended Buttigieg, saying some Republican critics sided with industry’s attempts to block safety measures and downsize the EPA.

