(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to visit parts of New York City and New Jersey that suffered damage when remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region with flash flooding that killed at least 40 people.

Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey and New York’s Queens borough on Tuesday to survey storm damage, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

That follows the president’s trip on Friday to Louisiana, where he met with local officials and Governor John Bel Edwards as hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remained without electricity. Biden said his administration is pressuring insurers not to deny claims on the grounds that homeowners weren’t under mandatory evacuation orders.

In New York, the flood waters inundated subways and sent trash floating down city streets. Many of those who died were trapped in flooded basement apartments. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged residents on Friday to stay off the roads as cleanup efforts continue.

In New York, subway service has been largely restored, while some commuter trains, notably Metro-North’s Hudson line, were suspended or impaired.

Federal disaster relief efforts in New Jersey include three Urban Search and Rescue Teams and 15 high-water vehicles used for search and rescue, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Saturday.

