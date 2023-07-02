Biden to Visit UK, Lithuania on Way to NATO Summit in Finland

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden will travel to the UK, Lithuania and Finland July 9-13, the White House said.

On the first stop Biden will visit London to meet with King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “further strengthen the close relationship” between the two countries, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden will then travel to Vilnius to attend the July 11-12 NATO summit, and finally he’ll visit Helsinki for a US-Nordic Leaders Summit, the White House said.

