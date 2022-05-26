(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to honor the victims of a mass shooting at an elementary school there that killed least 19 children and two teachers, the White House announced.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will go to “grieve with the community,” according to a White House statement on Thursday.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School shook the nation and prompted new calls for stricter gun laws. It marked the deadliest US school shooting since 20 children and six educators were killed at a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school a decade ago.

An emotional Biden on Wednesday decried the deaths as senseless and demanded lawmakers confront what he called “powerful lobbies” that have thwarted gun-control legislation for decades.

“Where’s the backbone? Where’s the courage to stand up to a very powerful lobby,” Biden said. “We must ask when in God’s name will we do what needs to be done?”

The Texas shooting is just the latest in a string of mass shootings across the US. It took place just 10 days after a racist massacre at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket left 10 Black people dead and wounded three others. There have been 27 shootings on or around school property nationwide in the five months of 2022 alone, according to Education Week.

The Texas gunman, who state officials identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, opened fire in a single classroom, Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chris Olivarez told CNN. Ramos was killed by responding officers at the scene of the shooting.

Ramos’ grandmother, who he shot before going to the school, is still alive, Olivarez said. Classmates of Ramos, who attended a nearby high school, told The New York Times he frequently missed school and struggled to make friends. Uvalde is a rural town of roughly 16,000 people, 85 miles west of San Antonio and 60 miles from the Mexican border.

Biden visited Buffalo on May 17 to condemn the massacre there three days earlier and beseech Congress to pass tighter laws on guns and hate crimes. Such legislation, however, has little chance of passing a divided Senate just months before the November midterm elections.

