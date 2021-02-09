(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin next Tuesday, choosing the political battleground state as the destination for his second trip outside the Washington area since taking office.

Biden will visit Milwaukee, the White House said, and will appear at a town hall on CNN that’s set to air that night at 8:00 p.m. New York time. The president’s first trip on Air Force One came last weekend, as he returned home to Delaware for a doctor’s examination of his recent foot injury and Sunday mass at his home parish.

Biden won Wisconsin in November by just over 20,000 votes out of more than 3 million cast, flipping the state back into the Democratic column after Donald Trump’s win there in 2016. The state has been a key state in several recent election cycles and is poised to be again in 2022. Republican Senator Ron Johnson has yet to say whether he will run for re-election and is seen as facing a difficult path to a third term if he does.

Since taking office, Biden has sought to work with Republicans as he pushed a $1.9 trillion economic recovery measure. But Republicans have balked at the size of the package, and Biden has said he’s prepared to push it through without GOP support.

Biden was last in Wisconsin for a campaign stop in Milwaukee in late October. The city had been slated to host last August’s Democratic National Convention before Covid-19 concerns led the party to shift to a mostly virtual convention, with Biden and running-mate Kamala Harris giving their nomination acceptance speeches at a conference hall in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

