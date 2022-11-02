(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will issue a fresh warning about threats to US democracy during a speech Wednesday evening from Union Station in Washington.

The president’s remarks, less than a week before Election Day, will be delivered not far from the site of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

Biden “will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election.,” the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.

Biden has repeatedly made the case in the run-up to the Nov. 8 midterms that democracy in the US is under assault from far-right extremism and former President Donald Trump’s followers.

On Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home by an intruder who allegedly told police he planned to take the speaker hostage and break her kneecaps if she didn’t tell “the truth.”

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said the site of the remarks, a stone’s throw from the US Capitol, was significant, as was the timing.

“You’ve seen horrible things happen quite recently, the speaker’s husband, but it’s from Capitol Hill because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy,” Dunn said Wednesday at an event hosted by Axios.

