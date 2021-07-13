(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will warn American companies this week of the increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported, as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure over Beijing’s crackdown on the financial center.

The risks include the Chinese government’s ability to gain access to data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong, the FT said, citing three people familiar with the matter it didn’t identify. A new law that allows Beijing to impose sanctions against anyone that enables foreign penalties to be implemented against Chinese groups and officials are also among the concerns, the newspaper said.

The decision was driven in part by the view that companies weren’t taking the issue seriously enough, the FT said.

Separately, the U.S. will on Tuesday update a warning that the Trump administration issued on Xinjiang last year, the FT said, citing five people it didn’t identify. The White House and State Department declined to comment to the FT.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.