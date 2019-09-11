(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden still tops the Democratic primary field in Texas with Elizabeth Warren surging into second place on the eve of the party’s third candidate debate in that state, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Biden is supported by 28% of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, with Warren following with 18% and both Bernie Sanders and former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke falling to 12%. In an earlier Quinnipiac poll in June, Biden had 30%, O’Rourke was second with 16%, and Sanders had 15% followed by Warren with 11%.

When asked who has the best shot at winning over President Donald Trump in 2020, former Vice President Biden dominates with 50% with Senators Warren and Sanders following with 10% each, according to the poll. Meanwhile, Trump’s job approval rating remains underwater in the state, with 50% of registered voters disapproving compared with 45% who approve.

The poll, which was conducted Sept. 4-9, surveyed 1,410 self-identified registered voters in Texas and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

COMING UP

Ten candidates will face off in the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston. It’ll be the first time Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share a debate stage. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sanders and Andrew Yang will also participate.

