(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden looked to rally support among seniors with an event highlighting new government caps on prescription drug prices, saying the effort would help “crack down on price gouging.”

“Simply it’s a rip off,” Biden said Thursday at the National Institutes of Health, targeting pharmaceutical makers who raise the price of drugs at a faster rate than inflation. “They’re ripping off Medicare. They’re ripping off the American people.”

Under legislation passed by Democrats last year, pharmaceutical companies are required to pay rebates to Medicare when they increase certain drug prices past inflation rates. The government then reduces out-of-pocket costs and lowers coinsurance for those who take the medicines — a break the administration estimates can save seniors as much as $2,786 per dose on the most expensive drugs.

Some 64 drugs were subject to the penalties last year, and the administration is eying a list of 48 new drugs that raised their prices faster than inflation in the past quarter. The White House estimates the rebates lower costs for around 750,000 seniors a year.

Biden said the law would save the federal government $160 billion over the next 10 years, money that would go toward reducing the deficit. And he touted efforts to make fair pricing a part of contract negotiations for medical products, saying that drug companies often benefited from research and development funded by taxpayers.

“In every other industry people negotiate prices every time,” Biden said. “Studies show Big Pharma has spent more on stock buybacks, executive pay than on research.”

“It’s a simple principle, you shouldn’t pay the highest price in the world for drugs that your tax dollars have already helped create,” he added.

The event comes as Biden is looking to shore up support with seniors — a pivotal electoral bloc — and address the toll that inflation has taken on his political fortunes. Even as price increases have moderated from their post-pandemic highs, polls show voters continue to judge Biden’s economic performance harshly.

In a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released Thursday, Biden trailed leading Republican candidate Donald Trump across a swath of swing states, with voters saying they trusted the former president more on the economy and inflation.

