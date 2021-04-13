(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s trade chief met with groups seeking a waiver for sections of the World Trade Organization’s intellectual-property rules to improve vaccine access for poorer nations.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai held two separate meetings on Tuesday, one with civil-society organizations including Public Citizen and Human Rights Watch, and the other with labor groups such as the United Steelworkers and American Federation of Teachers, according to statements from USTR.

Tai told the groups that the Biden administration is committed to increasing the production and distribution of vaccines, according to the statements, which didn’t contain any commitment to changing the U.S. stance at the WTO.

Congressional Democrats, unions and civil-society groups have been lobbying the Biden administration to remove the barrier for production in developing countries.

The U.S. and European Union nations have been among the countries at the WTO standing in the way of a proposal from India and South Africa to waive the intellectual-property rules, leaving poorer countries that sponsored the proposal frustrated and legal protections for vaccines intact.

Numerous countries and the United Nations have expressed concern about unequal vaccine access. As of last week, 40% of the Covid-19 vaccines administered globally had gone to people in 27 wealthy nations that represent 11% of the global population. Countries making up the least-wealthy 11% have gotten just 1.6% of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far, according to an analysis of data collected by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.