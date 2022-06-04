(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will delay visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel until next month, NBC reported.

Biden will embark on a “broader” Middle East trip in July, the report said, citing officials it didn’t identify.

The president said earlier on Friday that there were “no direct plans” for him to visit Saudi Arabia but he would likely meet the kingdom’s leaders if a trip was organized.

Biden Says ‘No Direct Plans’ to Visit Saudi Arabia Right Now

