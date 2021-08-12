Biden Tripwires, No Volcker-Era Redux, Bottom of Class: Eco Day
Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
A divided U.S. Supreme Court eased New York’s temporary ban on evictions of renters who are experiencing financial hardships because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. aims to reap $25 billion from commercial property sales, banking on a rebound for pandemic-hit assets like malls and office towers to power its next stage of growth.
U.S. home prices rose the most on record in the second quarter as buyers battled for a scarcity of listings.
Mortgage rates in the U.S. surged to the highest level in a month.
