(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he’s “troubled” by Kellogg Co.’s plans to permanently replace striking workers, according to a statement from the White House.

“Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods,” Biden said in the statement. “I have long opposed permanent striker replacements and I strongly support legislation that would ban that practice.”

Biden urged both sides of labor disputes “to commit fully to the challenging task of working out their differences at the bargaining table in a manner that fairly advances both parties’ interests.”

The call from the president increases pressure on Kellogg to find a solution to a labor impasse that has persisted since early October, with several rounds of talks failing to lead to an agreement. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union have halted work at plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The locations produce cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes.

In late November, Kellogg said it was “moving to the next phase of our contingency plans.” The company said that “where appropriate,” it would hire permanent replacements, and it reiterated that after the union this week rejected a tentative agreement.

In February, Biden took a similar stance amid a unionization drive at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Alabama.

