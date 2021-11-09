U.S. officials need to stop treating Canadian and Mexican borders the same: Maryscott Greenwood

The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico plan to meet in-person for the first time in Joe Biden’s presidency as early as next week, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The meeting, as soon as next week, will bring together Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador soon after the countries eased pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Immigration, energy and trade, as well as the broader recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, are likely to be among the topics the leaders discuss.

Lopez Obrador said in a Tuesday video address to migrants that he planned to visit the U.S. and to talk to Biden about immigration. He did not specify when that meeting would take place.

On Monday, the Biden administration reopened U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico to nonessential travel, easing restrictions that had been in place since March 2020.

Biden has met virtually with both leaders and was at two summits in Europe with Trudeau earlier this month. Lopez Obrador hosted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Mexico City in June.

The White House declined to comment and spokespeople for the two other leaders didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters earlier reported plans for the trilateral meeting.