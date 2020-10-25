(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are essentially tied in traditionally Republican Texas.

There are 10 days until the election and 51 days until the Electoral College meets.

Other Developments:

Biden, Harris Tied in Another Texas Poll

Biden is essentially tied with Trump in Texas, which hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976.

Just over a week until the election, a poll by the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler found Biden leading Trump by 2 percentage points among registered voters, 46% to 44%, and by a margin of 3 percentage points among all likely voters, 48% to 45%. Both results are within the margins of error.

This is the third poll released in the past week that shows Biden running even with Trump in the traditionally Republican stronghold. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found the candidates tied 47% to 47% among likely voters. Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide since 1994 and hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter.

Biden’s strong showing in the state is largely due to minority voters. Hispanic registered voters back the former vice president over the incumbent 67% to 20% and Black registered voters back Biden 79% to 5%. White voters support Trump 62% to 31%.

The poll was conducted Oct. 13-20. The margin of error for registered voters is 3.08 percentage points and 3.22 percentage points for likely voters.

Coming Up:

Biden will make his first campaign trip to Georgia on Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama will travel to Florida on Tuesday to campaign for his former vice president.

