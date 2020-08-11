(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden is hitting back over his views on Social Security. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will speak at the Democratic National Convention. And pressure is growing for Biden to choose a Black woman to join the ticket.

There are 84 days until the election.

Biden Hits Back on Social Security

The Biden and Trump campaigns are making familiar arguments over Social Security, a sign that older voters are a key target in November.

On Monday, Biden argued that Trump would “defund Social Security” in his second term and defended his own record.

“Donald Trump said that if he’s re-elected, he’ll defund Social Security,” Biden tweeted. “We can’t let that happen.”

He was referring to Trump’s announcement over the weekend that he would make a temporary payroll tax cut permanent if he’s re-elected. Payroll taxes are levied on employers and workers to help pay for Social Security and Medicare.

Biden also tweeted that he has “been fighting to protect and expand the program throughout my career.”

The Trump campaign has been running Facebook ads featuring an old clip of Biden talking about a proposal he put forward in 1984 to fight the deficit that would have frozen government spending for a year, including Social Security and Medicare payments.

AOC to Speak at Democratic Convention (6:45 a.m.)

Ocasio-Cortez will speak at the Democratic National Convention, a rare spotlight for a freshman lawmaker.

The New York legislator will introduce Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a moment intended to reach out to progressive voters, according to a person familiar with the convention program.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, both of whom were under consideration to be Biden’s running mate, also are scheduled to speak. Being put on the list of speakers does not preclude them from being chosen to be vice president.

Other convention participants include former HUD Secretary Julian Castro; Nevada state Senator Yvanna Cancela; Long Beach, California Mayor Robert Garcia; and Texas State Representative Victoria Neave. -- Tyler Pager

Pressure Grows for Biden to Pick Black Woman

More than 100 Black male leaders signed an open letter to Biden calling on him to choose a Black woman as his running mate.

“As someone who has said throughout the campaign that VP Joe Biden needs to choose a Black woman VP, the urgency for that pick has gone from something that SHOULD happen to something that HAS to happen,” reads the letter.

It goes on to criticize the treatment that Black women who are being vetted have had in public and argue that Biden has not shown sufficient remorse for his record on mandatory minimum sentencing and other strict crime-related legislation. The letter also says that Black women have not been recognized for the behind-the-scenes work they do for the Democratic Party.

The letter was signed by hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs; radio host Charlamagne Tha God, who has pressed Biden on the air during the campaign; CNN commentator Van Jones; Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson; and commentator Bakari Sellers, among others.

“Black women are defining the future of politics, so it’s time you let one define the future of your campaign,” the letter reads.

Trump Wants College Football

Trump is once again using football to score some political points.

With several college football conferences reportedly considering canceling the fall seasons due to the coronavirus, Trump tweeted a 30-second video featuring him shaking hands with players and clips from games, as dramatic, highlight reel-style music plays.

At the end, the ad text reads “We want to play.”

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he tweeted earlier, along with “Play College Football!”

Republican Senators Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Marco Rubio of Florida and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, as well as Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, have also called for college football to go on.

Trump will hold a phone call with sheriffs from around the country at 12:30 p.m.

