(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump will each visit the US-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday, setting up a showdown over a defining issue for the 2024 election.

Biden plans to visit Brownsville, Texas, according to a White House official. The president will press lawmakers to pass a bipartisan Senate border security deal that was rejected by Republicans at Trump’s urging and meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders, the official said.

Trump will visit Eagle Pass, Texas — the epicenter for the recent spike in crossings — more than 300 miles away, according to another person who discussed the plans on condition of anonymity.

Biden is seeking to capitalize on Republicans’ refusal to support legislative changes to border policy, while a Trump campaign aide said the president’s decision to make a rare trip to the border shows how it has become a problem for him.

Their dueling visits come just before the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5, when more than a dozen states hold Republican nominating contests.

The issue of immigration is one of Biden’s top political liabilities heading into a likely rematch with Trump, and one his team views with increasing urgency. Biden is considering taking executive action in a bid to show that he is committed to addressing the historic number of border crossings, but told governors visiting the White House last week that his lawyers say he has few legal options.

Polls show voters rate his handling of the border poorly. In a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll taken last month, six in 10 swing state voters said he bears at least some responsibility for the situation. Biden is also facing increasing pressure from Democratic governors and cities as the massive influx in migrants strains communities at the border and beyond.

Trump has vowed to enact hard-line border policies as he ramps up pressure on Biden, promising that he will carry out the largest deportation of undocumented immigrants in US history and complete a wall along the entire border.

A majority of Americans, 53%, also now support building a wall along the US-Mexico border for the first time since Trump popularized the idea during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to a Monmouth University poll released Monday.

Biden’s team believes Republicans are now on the defensive over immigration after Trump killed the bipartisan immigration deal and a Republican House candidate lost a special election in New York even after attacking her Democratic opponent on the issue, an aide said.

The president has said that only Congress can fully address the situation on the border and expressed growing frustration with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to kill the Senate deal after demanding border policy changes in exchange for backing Ukraine aid. Biden will meet with Johnson and other top congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday to discuss those topics, as well as a looming deadline for a partial government shutdown.

The Senate package would have allowed Biden to effectively close down the border if crossings reached a certain number as well as broader immigration reforms — and unlock aid for Ukraine, another top priority for Biden. Trump, however, urged his party’s lawmakers to hold out for a “perfect” deal on immigration and to deny his political rival a victory.

