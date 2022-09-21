(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged to work together to support Ukraine and ensure energy security for allied nations coordinating to maintain pressure on Russia.

Both leaders said during their first in-person meeting Wednesday that they would also discuss the thorny, unresolved issues related to post-Brexit trade and the Irish border -- with each affirming support for the Good Friday Agreement.

“I look forward to working closely with you, our closest ally in the world -- and there’s a lot we can do, continue to do together,” Biden said.

The US president said he and Truss were both “committed to protecting” the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland and that aiding Ukraine and countering China also were on the agenda.

Truss said she was eager to work with the US in making sure that “we are supporting the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom.”

“We want to work more closely with the United States, especially on energy security, on our economic security, but also reaching out to fellow democracies around the world to make sure that democracies prevail,” she said.

The meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly occurred hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists, marking a major escalation of his Ukraine invasion.

Putin’s forces have suffered significant battlefield losses in Ukraine, raising pressure on the US, UK and their allies to step up defense assistance to Kyiv to allow it to press its advantage. Putin in a Wednesday address again raised the specter of using nuclear weapons in the conflict and has threatened to cut off energy exports if allies impose a price cap on its oil.

Rising prices linked to the war have triggered an unprecedented energy crisis, which will test the resolve of allied nations through what is expected to be a tough winter.

Northern Ireland

The meeting is also a chance for Biden and Truss to form a stronger personal bond and cool simmering tensions over trade and Northern Ireland. Truss has questioned the nature of the so-called “special relationship” between the US and UK.

Asked Wednesday if the “special relationship” is intact, Truss gave a single, firm head nod.

The UK government has set itself a deadline for resolving the impasse with the European Union by April next year, according to people familiar with the administration’s thinking. That’s because it will be the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and Biden is expected to visit to mark the occasion.

In the US -- with its large Irish diaspora and many politicians, including the president, of Irish heritage -- support for the Northern Ireland peace accord runs deep, and it’s seen as a historic win for US foreign policy.

To make the deadline, the UK will have to resolve the issues around the protocol and restore the executive at Stormont, home to the Northern Ireland Assembly. Currently the Democratic Unionist Party is blocking the functioning of power-sharing institutions in Belfast in protest of trading arrangements.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been helping explain the complexities behind the issues to US politicians, the people said.

Biden has criticized the UK’s decision to leave the EU, saying it could undermine the Good Friday Agreement. The Biden administration wants Truss to settle Britain’s row with the bloc on the issue, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned in May that unilateral UK legislation to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol could endanger Britain’s prospects for a free trade deal.

A trade deal between the UK and the US is unlikely in the short-to-medium term, Truss said Monday.

A trade accord with the US was once the great hope of the UK’s post-Brexit export policy, but her comments demonstrate the resignation of British politicians over Washington’s reluctance to open formal negotiations. Instead they are working on state-by-state agreements and alliances elsewhere.

