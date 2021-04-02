(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joseph Biden had his first phone call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has asked for support as Russia builds up forces along their shared border.

Biden “affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea,” the White House said Friday in a readout of the call

Ukraine is concerned that Russian troop movement near their shared border will lead to a new outbreak in the seven-year conflict. Four soldiers were killed in the eastern conflict zone on March 26, marking the deadliest day since at least the summer of 2020. The U.S. has supported Ukraine by imposing sanctions against Russia for annexing Crimea in 2014 and supporting separatist fighters in Ukraine’s east, while providing the government in Kyiv with military equipment, including Javelin anti-tank missiles.

“President Biden assured me that Ukraine will be never left alone against Russia’s aggression,” Zelenskiy said in a video address after the call. A full cease-fire is necessary to continue “the difficult but necessary talks” with international leaders, including France, Germany and Russia, as well as the U.S., on resolving the conflict in a diplomatic matter, he said.

The U.S. also supports Zelenskiy’s “plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values that delivers justice, security, and prosperity to the people of Ukraine,” according to the White House readout.

Friday’s call followed conversations between Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers and their U.S. and U.K. counterparts about tensions in the eastern Donbas region.

