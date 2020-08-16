Biden Up 9 Points Over Trump on Convention Eve in NBC/WSJ Poll

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 9 percentage points on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday.

The former vice president’s lead was 50% to 41%, down slightly from an 11-point gap in the same poll series in July.

In 11 combined battleground states -- Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- Biden was up 7 points, 49% to 42%.

The former vice president leads Trump on most major issues, including on who would better handle the coronavirus, while the president maintains a double-digit lead on handling the economy.

A majority of potential Biden voters, 58%, say their support is based more on their feelings against Trump. By contrast, 74% of Trump voters cite their support for the president.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted Aug. 9-12 among 900 registered voters,and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Separately, an ABC News/Washington Post survey showed that 54% of voters approve of Biden’s election of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, including 86% of Democrats, 25% of Republicans and 52% of independents.

The RealClearPolitics average of general election polls, which includes the latest NBC/WSJ survey, shows Biden up by 7.9 points.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.