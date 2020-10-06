Biden Up by 16 Points Nationally in New Poll: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden is ahead by 16 points nationally in a new poll. He called the first debate a “clownish undertaking.” President Donald Trump’s return from the hospital was marked with macho moments by staff and supporters. And the Biden campaign is targeting dog lovers.

There are 28 days until the election and 69 days until the Electoral College meets.

Biden Ahead by 16 Points Nationally in New Poll

Biden’s lead over Trump nationally has widened to a massive 16 points, according to a new poll.

In a CNN poll released Tuesday, 57% of likely voters backed Biden and 41% supported Trump.

The poll was conducted after the first debate and mostly after Trump’s coronavirus infection became public.

One key group backing Biden in the poll was people over the age of 65, 60% of whom supported him, compared to 39% who backed Trump. Older voters were a key part of Trump’s coalition in 2016, with 53% picking him according to a Pew post-election survey.

The CNN poll of 1,001 likely voters across the country was conducted Oct. 1-4. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Biden Calls First Debate ‘Clownish Undertaking’

Biden was pressed Monday on whether he responded forcefully enough to Trump’s interruptions at the first debate as well as whether he regretted responding as forcefully as he did.

At an NBC town hall in Miami, an undecided voter said Trump was “bullying” Biden at the debate and was “worried that it knocked you off your game.”

Biden noted that Trump interrupted him 158 times by one count.

“I didn’t want to further demean the process of the debate by getting into a shouting match with him,” he said.

In a follow-up question, host Lester Holt asked Biden if he regretted calling Trump “a clown” and telling him to “shut up.”

“I did get frustrated,” Biden said. “I should have said this is a clownish undertaking instead of calling him a clown. The fact is, I’ll be very honest with you, I think it was embarrassing for the nation.”

Trump’s Return From Walter Reed Hailed With Macho Moments

As the president returned from Walter Reed, his staff and supporters used some macho moments to mark his beating back of the virus.

The White House posted a video of Marine One landing on the White House lawn set to a triumphal instrumental song from an album called “Epic Male Songs.”

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is up for re-election, posted a clip of Trump’s 2007 WWE pro wrestling appearance, altered to look like he was beating up the coronavirus itself.

“COVID stood NO chance against @realDonaldTrump,” she tweeted.

And in a video statement, Trump said he “felt better” than he had in 20 years after leaving the hospital, framing his fight against the virus in pugilistic terms.

“One thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you,” he said.

Biden Campaign Is Going to the Dogs, Literally

Picking up a theme from a popular video on social media last week, the Biden campaign is promoting a video of “Dogs for Biden Harris.”

In a video posted on social media, a number of dogs -- including a pug, a Samoyed, a chihuahua and a golden retriever -- are shown wearing Biden campaign shirts.

“Let’s put a dog back in the White House!” the ad text says next to a photo of Joe and Jill Biden and their German shepherd Champ.

The light-hearted ad, which calls on the country to “Build Bark Better” and pick “Champ and Major for DOTUS,” is different from a more negative ad from “Dog Lovers for Joe” that went viral last week which focused on the fact that Trump is the first president since William McKinley to not have a dog.

Coming Up:

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will meet for the only vice presidential debate on Wednesday at the University of Utah.

