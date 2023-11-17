(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador agreed to increase efforts to return detained migrants back to their home countries, according to senior US officials, during a meeting between the two leaders Friday.

Biden and AMLO, as the Mexican president is known, met in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit for discussions on the challenges posed by migration, border security and fentanyl trafficking.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the record number of crossings at the US-Mexico border by continuing to surge law enforcement resources, said the officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity after the presidents met.

Mexico is also interested in seeing the US increase flights to return undocumented migrants from Venezuela, according to a person familiar who spoke about the country’s stance on condition of anonymity.

The Biden administration last month announced it was resuming flights deporting migrants who entered the US illegally back to Venezuela after officials in Caracas agreed to begin accepting their citizens.

The presidents met for just over an hour, according to the US officials, who characterized the discussions as positive.

Migration and fentanyl were at the top of the agenda for Biden, whose administration has struggled to handle record numbers of crossings at the US-Mexico border, and a rise in addiction and overdoses from synthetic opioids.

Ahead of their talk, Biden praised AMLO for his “leadership” to help address the “historic levels of migration” and acknowledged the challenges the two countries faced.

“I know it’s not easy,” Biden said.

Campaign Issue

Republicans have hammered Biden over his management of the border, where services in cities and towns have buckled from the flow of migrants, turning into a liability for the president in his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden has sought to discourage illegal crossings by restricting asylum claims for those who do so, while opening new legal paths for people.

The president has also turned to Latin American countries to address the root causes of migration and urged them to take steps to dissuade people from traveling to the US southern border. Still, migrants have continued to flee north from poor economic conditions and violence at home.

US authorities made 240,988 migrant apprehensions at the border with Mexico in October, according to Customs and Border Protection data, down 11% from September but still high compared to prior Octobers.

Immigration has imperiled Biden’s request to Congress for emergency assistance for allies Ukraine and Israel. Biden asked for more money to bolster border security as part of the package, but Senate Republicans have demanded changes to asylum and parole provisions as a condition to passing the aid.

Fentanyl Crackdown

The two leaders also discussed their conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden held a summit with the Chinese leader on Wednesday, which saw the two strike an agreement for Xi to curb the manufacturing and export of fentanyl.

Mexico and China are the main sources of the illicit synthetic drug that reaches the US.

Biden thanked AMLO for engaging with Xi on efforts to jointly combat fentanyl, the US officials said, and called for going after the financial and logistical supply chains bringing fentanyl into the country.

