(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called on Congress to authorize a new round of funding for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines, ratcheting up warnings that U.S. stockpiles are running dry.

“Just as we’ve reached the critical turning point in this fight, Congress has to provide the funding America needs to continue to fight Covid-19,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House before receiving his second booster shot of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine. “We’re already seeing the consequences of congressional inaction.”

Biden’s administration has cautioned that existing funds have virtually all been spent or allocated -- and that supplies have started to run out.

A program for testing and treating the uninsured has stopped taking new claims; shipments of monoclonal antibodies have been clawed back and are poised to end; testing capacity could fall in summer without government subsidies to keep it going; and new antiviral pills will only be shipped until September.

“The consequences of inaction are severe, they’ll only grow with time,” Biden said. “It doesn’t have to be that way.”

The U.S. also does not have enough vaccine to give every adult a fourth dose if eligibility is expanded that widely -- the first time since the start of the vaccination campaign that supply has loomed as a constraint in the country.

Talks are continuing in Congress on a new funding package, after an effort to include all or part of Biden’s $22.5 billion request in an an omnibus government spending bill collapsed. Republicans demanded offsets to new funding, while Democrats balked at clawing back previously allocated money.

Biden also unveiled a new website where Americans can find recommendations for mitigating Covid-19 risks that are specific to their area. COVID.gov will offer local guidance for mask-wearing, and tips on where to find free masks, vaccines, tests and antiviral treatments.

“No longer will Americans have to scour the Internet to find vaccines, treatments, tests, or masks,” Biden said. “It’s all there.”

Regulators this week cleared the administration of fourth mRNA doses, or second booster shots, for those age 50 and up. The move comes amid signs that protection wanes from the first three shots and that older adults are likeliest to face severe cases.

Biden received his own booster shot Wednesday, six months after his most recent one. The White House has had some high-profile Covid cases lately, including Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and two of Biden’s spokespeople.

“Americans are back to living their lives again,” Biden said Wednesday. “We can’t surrender that now.”

