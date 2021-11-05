(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden on Friday night implored House Democrats to give final passage for his infrastructure bill and advance a larger social spending measure after his agenda had again stalled on Capitol Hill.

“I am urging all members to vote for both the rule for consideration of the Build Back Better Act and final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill tonight,” Biden said in a brief statement.

“I am confident that during the week of Nov. 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act.”

The White House released the statement after progress on both bills got caught up in the recurring disagreements between Democratic moderates and progressives.

Biden, who put off a weekend trip to Delaware as the delay extended into the night, conferred with advisers in the White House residence and called House Democratic leaders and representatives, according to a White House official.

A group of six House moderates withheld support for the tax and spending legislation until a full Congressional Budget Office cost analysis is completed, which could take a week or more. They want the infrastructure bill passed first, which would send it to Biden’s desk as it has already been approved by the Senate.

Progressives, however, were adamant about voting on both pieces of legislation at the same time so they could be sure their priorities were met in the spending package. They held up a House vote on the infrastructure bill as leverage.

The two factions were working out a statement in which moderates would commit to voting for the social safety net bill if an official score shows it is fully paid for later this month.

The Senate must still act on the spending bill.

Biden and his administration yearn for a legislative victory after months of steadily falling poll numbers and the Democratic Party’s poor showing in state elections this week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.