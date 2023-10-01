(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden urged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to approve new funding for Ukraine that was omitted from a hastily passed stopgap US spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

“I fully expect the speaker to keep his commitment to secure passage and support needed to help Ukraine as they defend themselves against aggression and brutality,” Biden said Sunday from the White House. “There’s an overwhelming number of Republicans and Democrats in both the House and the Senate who support Ukraine. Let’s vote on it.”

Biden’s comments came a day after Congress passed a bipartisan measure that would keep the US government funded until Nov. 17 with $16 billion in disaster funding. But the bill didn’t include aid for Ukraine — a key priority for Biden. The president and lawmakers supportive of Ukraine have sought to reassure Kyiv that additional assistance is forthcoming.

“I want to assure our American allies, the American people, and the people of Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away,” Biden said.

Even as he hailed the deal to avoid a shutdown, Biden castigated McCarthy and conservative House Republicans over the crisis, which threatened to have far-reaching impacts on the economy in the event of a prolonged shutdown..

“We shouldn’t have gotten here in the first place,” Biden said, adding that he was “sick and tired of the brinksmanship. and so are the American people.”

“Enough is enough is enough. This is not that complicated. The brinkmanship has to end,” he said.

