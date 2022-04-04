(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden again called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and said the U.S. would seek additional sanctions against Russia as he condemned alleged atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine.

“He is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters of the Russian leader as he returned to Washington from a long weekend in Delaware, adding that he’s “seeking more sanctions” and suggesting the Russia president could face trial for war crimes.

Putin “should be held accountable,” Biden said in his first public remarks since pictures emerged of dead civilians in mass graves and in the streets of towns newly liberated by Ukrainian forces.

Russia denied responsibility as the war nears the six-week mark, with the country’s Defense Ministry calling the pictures of the dead in towns newly liberated by Ukrainian forces “provocation” by Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said Russia “categorically denies” allegations its forces killed civilians in Bucha.

