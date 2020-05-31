(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden urged people protesting the death of George Floyd not to allow those demonstrations to devolve into violence and chaos, saying rioting and looting will “drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance.”

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest,” the former vice president said in a statement released early Sunday.

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not,” he said.

Protests against Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis have led to rioting and looting in cities across the country. Biden noted the rage in the black community and also the strain the coronavirus has put on those communities. He called on all Americans to use the pain constructively.

“We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us,” he said.

