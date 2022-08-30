(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden assailed Republicans for joining in rhetorical attacks on the FBI, saying it’s “sickening” to see the agency threatened following its search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

“It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening life of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job,” Biden said Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in a speech touting safety and policing measures.

“There is no place in this country -- no place -- for endangering the lives of law enforcement. No place. None, never, period. I’m opposed to defunding the police. I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI.”

Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have levied sharp criticisms at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or even called for its funding to be cut, after the search of Trump’s residence as part of an ongoing effort to recover classified documents removed from the White House.

Biden peppered his speech with support for law enforcement, once again ruling out calls from progressives to “defund the police” and instead calling for more funding, higher standards and more accountability for officers.

He criticized Republicans for downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which Trump supporters violently clashed with police officers guarding the Capitol.

“To this day, the MAGA Republicans in Congress defend the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6,” he said, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. “You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection.”

Biden also renewed a call to ban assault weapons. “I’m determined to ban assault weapons in this country -- determined. I did it once before, and I’ll do it again,” he said, while calling on voters to flatly ask candidates their position on the matter before making a decision.

The speech comes as Biden ramps up his campaign schedule ahead of crucial November midterm contests, including a major Senate race in Pennsylvania, his home state.

The Democratic candidate, John Fetterman, did not attend the event but Biden encouraged voters to back him, saying he would be a “powerful voice for working people” in the Senate.

“I wouldn’t screw with him if I had a sledgehammer,” Biden said of the 6’8” Fetterman.

