(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used the backdrop of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg to urge the country to unify and end the divisiveness that has permeated U.S. politics.

“Today, once again, we are a house divided,” Biden said, paraphrasing President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, his famous 1863 speech aimed at restoring a sense of national purpose.. “This must end.”

Biden’s focus on unity was a return to one of the core themes of his campaign against President Donald Trump. He stuck to this message throughout the Democratic primary, insisting that he could lead efforts to restore “the soul of the nation.”

Referring to the protests that roiled the country this summer over police brutality against people of color, Biden said that if elected, “I will send a clear, unequivocal message to the entire nation. There’s no place for hate in America. It will be given no license, it will be given no oxygen, it will be given no safe harbor.”

He added, “I believe in law and order -- I’ve never supported defunding the police -- but I also believe injustice is real.”

Biden also asked for an end to the divisiveness over the coronavirus pandemic. Many Americans, particularly Republicans, believe that wearing masks is an assault on individual liberty. Biden said he would implement a “national strategy” that would unite the country around fighting the virus.

Trump won Pennsylvania, which had elected had Democratic presidents for two decades, in 2016.

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday showed Biden’s lead widening in the state to 11 percentage points in a high-turnout scenario. As recently as August, Biden led by no more than 3 points.

Biden’s campaign said the former vice president tested negative for Covid-19. He has been tested regularly since Trump tested positive days after their first debate on Sept. 29.

