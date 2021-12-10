(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he was “very concerned” after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to leave Texas’ ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy in force while clinics and doctors pursued a legal challenge against state officials.

“While it is encouraging that the court ruled that part of the providers’ lawsuit may continue, this ruling reinforces that there is so much more work to be done — in Texas, in Mississippi, and in many states around the country where women’s rights are currently under attack,” Biden said in a statement on Friday evening.

The president said the Texas statute, which bars abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected and leaves doctors and clinics vulnerable to legal action with minimum damages of $10,000, has “significant consequences” for both women and the rule of law.”

The court, in a decision announced earlier Friday, said clinics and doctors who are suing to overturn the law could press claims in a federal trial court against a handful of state officials but not others named in the lawsuit.

Biden also said he would continue to work with Congress on federal abortion rights legislation, though that effort is unlikely to overcome a filibuster in the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. House approved the measure, the Women’s Health Protection Act, in September.

Abortion rights have taken center stage at the Supreme Court this term, with the court earlier this month hearing arguments on a Mississippi appeal over its law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

