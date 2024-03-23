(Bloomberg) -- The White House criticized congressional Republicans for adding a ban on US embassies’ flying the LGBTQ pride flag to a government funding bill, saying it abused the budget process and that President Joe Biden will work for its repeal.

House Speaker Mike Johnson promoted the flag restriction as a win for Republicans during negotiations that led to a $1.2 trillion funding deal early Saturday, which averted a government shutdown. Biden signed the bill hours later.

“President Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement.

The administration fought the inclusion of the policy and “will continue to work with members of Congress to find an opportunity to repeal it,” according to the statement.

While some US embassies began displaying the flag during President Barack Obama’s administration, President Donald Trump banned flying pride flags at US embassies. The Biden administration reversed the ban shortly after taking office.

The provision bans most banners other than the US flag from flying over American embassies. While that effectively bans LGBTQ pride flags from flying above diplomatic posts, it doesn’t stop them from being displayed elsewhere on the premises.

Many US embassies have flown the rainbow-themed pride flag during the month of June, celebrated as LGBTQ Pride Month, and on May 17, which is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

