(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden made a surprise five-hour visit to Kyiv on Monday, arguably the most significant trip to the Ukrainian capital by a global leader since Russia invaded almost a year ago.

Meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Ukrainian presidential residence amid heavy security — many streets in Kyiv were blocked off, leaving traffic at a standstill — the two also went to a famous cathedral and laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance for those who have died fighting in the war.

Sporting his trademark aviator sunglasses and a heavy coat, Biden experienced first-hand what many Ukrainians have since the conflict began — air raid sirens, although no missile attacks were subsequently reported on Kyiv.

Biden’s visit, which fell on the Presidents’ Day holiday in the US, was designed as a morale boost for Ukrainians but also to show ongoing support from the country’s allies as the war enters its second year and as fighting picks up again in the east. It comes as Zelenskiy and other officials push for even more offensive weapons to be sent in, warning also of the need to ward off global fatigue about the conflict and backing Ukraine.

