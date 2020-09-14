(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden cast an early ballot in the nation’s last primary. He called the president’s approach to Iran a “dangerous failure” in an op-ed. And early voting in Pennsylvania won’t begin Monday as scheduled due to court fights.

There are 50 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Team’s China Focus Distracts From Russia Election Meddling

Trump Campaign Slashes Ad Spending in Key States in Cash Crunch

Trump and Biden Clash on Best Route to Recovery for U.S. Economy

Postal Service Ordered to Stop Sending ‘False’ Voting Mailer

Biden Casts Early Ballot in Nation’s Last Primary

Joe and Jill Biden cast their ballots in person Monday in the final hours of early voting for Delaware’s primary Tuesday.

In keeping with his campaign’s emphasis on voting early, the Bidens made an appointment at the county Board of Elections Tuesday morning, an option available to any Delaware voter.

Early voting ends at noon in Delaware, where the Democratic primary features races for governor and senator, including Biden’s close friend, Senator Chris Coons, who faces a long-shot challenger from the left.

“I like Coons the best,” Biden said after voting. “He’s a great, great senator.”

Both candidates have tried alternatives to Election Day voting this year, traditionally a staple of campaign photo ops. Trump voted by mail in Florida’s Republican primary in mid August, but he said last week that he may vote in person in November. -- Tyler Pager

Biden Calls Trump’s Iran Policy ‘Dangerous Failure’ in Op-Ed (6:39 a.m.)

Biden called Trump’s approach to containing Iran’s nuclear program and curbing its aggression a “dangerous failure” in an op-ed.

In a guest commentary published Sunday on CNN, the Democratic nominee argued that Trump’s go-it-alone strategy to pressure Iran has left the U.S. without foreign allies to help. He cited a United Nation’s report that Iran has 10 times as much enriched uranium as it did in 2017.

“The bottom line is that Iran is closer to a nuclear bomb today than it was when Donald Trump took office,” he wrote. “And Trump has no answer for that.”

Biden said that as president he would use the Iran nuclear deal that Trump abandoned as a starting point for new negotiations, end Trump’s travel ban and ensure sanctions do not hurt the country’s fight against the coronavirus. He said he would also push back against the country’s human rights abuses.

“If Iran chooses confrontation, I am prepared to defend our vital interests and our troops,” he wrote. “But, I am ready to walk the path of diplomacy if Iran takes steps to show it is ready too.”

The article comes as the U.S. argues that international sanctions on Tehran should “snap back” on Sept. 20, effectively killing the 2015 nuclear deal Trump pulled out of two years ago. But the U.S. is largely alone in that position, with allies and rivals on the UN’s Security Council saying America’s withdrawal from the accord means it can’t dictate the accord’s future.

Early Voting Delayed in Pennsylvania Due to Court Fights

Early voting in Pennsylvania, which would normally begin Monday, is on hold as a court fight has kept the ballot itself in question.

The battleground state allows counties to begin offering absentee ballots to voters who come into their local elections office 50 days before the election.

But a lawsuit by the state Democratic Party seeking to keep the Green Party off the ballot has delayed certification.

It’s unclear when early voting could begin, since even after the ballot is certified elections officials would have to take other steps to get ready. That could be an even bigger issue this year, since interest in absentee voting has surged in Pennsylvania.

Biden Borrows a Risky Neologism From Lieberman

The Biden campaign is borrowing a neologism coined by former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman in his failed run for the White House.

In Facebook ads over the weekend, the Biden campaign argued that its record fundraising in August was a sign of “Joementum,” asking supporters to donate again in September.

“Keep up the Joe-mentum,” the ad says.

The term “Joementum” was first coined by Lieberman in 2004, as he claimed that a short rise in the polls showed he would do well in the New Hampshire primary. The next day, he finished fifth, and he dropped out a week later, and the term has been invoked for years as a marker of false confidence in a candidate.

That hasn’t stopped the Biden campaign, which previously used it in a Twitter video in March viewed more than a million times.

Coming Up:

Trump will visit McClellan Park, California, for a briefing on the state’s wildfires.

Biden will deliver remarks about the Western wildfires in Wilmington, Delaware Monday.

