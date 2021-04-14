(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his decision Wednesday to fully withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, declaring that it’s “time for America’s troops to come home.”

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden will say, according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House.

Biden will announce the withdrawal -- in conjunction with NATO forces -- from the Treaty Room of the White House, where former President George W. Bush announced the beginning of U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan almost two decades ago. After speaking, the president will travel to Arlington National Cemetery to visit Section 60, the final resting place for U.S. troops who died in the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts.

The events are intended to underscore the scope of the country’s longest armed conflict, and Biden will say that he’s unwilling to pass responsibility to another U.S. president.

“It is time to end America’s longest war,” Biden will say.

The September deadline isn’t “conditions-based” and could be completed early, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity Tuesday. The official said Biden’s administration concluded it could address any terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan from elsewhere.

There are currently more than 2,500 U.S. troops in the country, working alongside about 7,000 allied forces.

The new deadline means Biden will leave a few thousand troops in the war-torn country beyond a May 1 target set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban last year. Biden had signaled he viewed that original deadline as “tough” to meet given continuing violence in the country and a lack of progress in peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The only U.S. forces remaining in the country will be to protect U.S. diplomats in Afghanistan, but the administration still hasn’t decided on the size and scope of its diplomatic presence or the accompanying military footprint, the official said.

In delaying the troop removal, Biden risks Taliban-led retaliation for breaking the cease-fire agreement struck during the Trump administration, and political fallout from an American public weary from the two-decade long war. But military and diplomatic leaders had said a rushed withdrawal could destabilize the country, leaving allied troops at risk and risking a resurgence of terrorist groups.

Afghanistan’s parliament speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani warned on Wednesday that the troop withdrawal will lead to a “dangerous civil war and Afghanistan will once again become a geography of international terrorism.”

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, told reporters on Wednesday that “I do not think the world support will end with the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by 9/11.”

“If the Taliban think that it will reach to its ambitions [to take over power] after the withdrawal of foreign troops is a prescription for continuing the war. No one has this wish and neither side should make this mistake,” Abdullah said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.