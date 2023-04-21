(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pledged to continue fighting “politically-driven attacks on women’s health” after the Supreme Court on Friday preserved access to a widely-used abortion drug until a lower court rules on the legal fight.

If the justices had upheld a restriction on mifepristone imposed by a lower court, it would have undermined the US Food and Drug Administration’s medical judgment and put women’s health at risk, Biden said.

“The stakes could not be higher for women across America,” Biden said in a statement. “I continue to stand by FDA’s evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and my administration will continue to defend FDA’s independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs.”

Mifepristone will remain available as the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals hears appeals from the Biden Administration and Danco Laboratories LLC, which makes the drug. The ruling provided at least a temporary victory for abortion rights supporters after the court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that ensured a constitutional right to an abortion.

The use of mifepristone in combination with another drug called misoprostol is the most common way to terminate a pregnancy in the US, accounting for around half of abortions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients can still end a pregnancy by using just misoprostol, the second pill in the protocol. However, the side effects of nausea and vomiting can be more severe.

Biden also pointed to the political stakes of the issue and vowed to continue pushing to preserve abortion access.

“Let’s be clear – the American people must continue to use their vote as their voice, and elect a Congress who will pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade,” he said.

Polling shows that a majority of Americans opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe, and only 22% of Americans said the Supreme Court should outlaw mifepristone in a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released this week.

“Americans need to look no further than their medicine cabinet to see how many FDA-approved medications are at risk if lower court decisions disregarding the FDA’s scientific judgment are allowed to stand,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement.

Democrats defied expectations and expanded their Senate majority in the November midterm elections after candidates campaigned on the issue. In April, liberal Democrats in Wisconsin flipped control of its state Supreme Court in an election seen as a referendum on abortion, while voters in Kansas last year rejected a constitutional amendment that would have removed protection of abortion rights.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.