(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden wants to see leaders who can do a “better job” running the embattled U.S. Postal Service, his top spokeswoman said, signaling that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy could be at risk of losing his job.

“I think we can all agree -- most Americans would agree -- that the Postal Service needs leadership that can and will do a better job,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday at a press briefing.

Her comments came after months of turmoil under DeJoy. Mail delivery still hasn’t recovered from a delivery slowdown that began after DeJoy cut overtime and extra trips by delivery trucks last year in an effort to rein in costs.

Psaki said the ultimate decision to keep or remove DeJoy is up to the Postal Service’s Board of Governors, but she didn’t directly answer when asked if Biden has confidence in DeJoy, a donor to former President Donald Trump who has proposed sweeping and radical changes to improve the Postal Service’s finances.

“The president is certainly familiar with the process. He believes the leadership can do better and we’re eager to have the Board of Governors in place,” Psaki said.

Biden on Wednesday announced three nominees to fill vacant seats on the Postal Service’s board. If they are confirmed by the Senate, it would give Democrats a majority of the nine presidentially-appointed slots on the Board of Governors. The board selects the postmaster general, and Democrats have urged Biden to move to dismiss DeJoy.

