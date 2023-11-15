(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will ask lawmakers Wednesday to adopt a new framework for regulations governing private spaceflight, as the US grapples with a boom in companies like Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin LLC, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX offering to bring humans into the cosmos.

The legislative proposal would extend the Department of Transportation’s regulatory authority of spaceflight beyond launch and reentry, giving officials powers to create rules designed to ensure the safety of humans when in orbit, on a commercial space station, or while visiting the moon.

The Transportation Department would also get new authority to license in-space transportation of goods, including fuel, from space to the lunar surface. The proposal would also give the Commerce Department additional authority over activities in space like assembly or manufacturing missions, or launching satellites to clear space debris.

The proposed rules would “provide a safe, predictable environment for commercial space activities,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who leads the administration’s National Space Council, directed the drafting of a regulatory plan last year as novel commercial space activity continued to grow.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.