(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is asking Congress to dedicate $11 billion in taxpayer dollars to help other nations deploy clean energy and withstand the growing consequences of climate change -- more than 10 times the amount lawmakers doled out to the effort in fiscal 2022.

If Congress goes along, the spending would mark a massive shift for the U.S., following years of unfulfilled promises of climate funding for developing and vulnerable nations. The financial support is seen as critical to advancing climate diplomacy, helping poor countries avoid greenhouse gas emissions and bolstering the resiliency of vulnerable nations on the front lines of global warming. It also is key to Biden’s effort to prove to the world the U.S. has returned as a global leader in the fight against climate change.

Overall, Biden is seeking some $50 billion for programs to address climate change, including $18 billion to build the U.S. government’s resilience to a warming world, $3.3 billion in funding for clean energy projects and at least $20 million for a new Civilian Climate Corps envisioned to put Americans to work preventing wildfires, restoring wetlands and making homes more energy efficient. To help pay for the moves, Biden is asking Congress to eliminate some $43.6 billion worth of tax incentives cherished by the oil and gas industry, including deductions for intangible drilling costs and low-production wells.

The international climate finance Biden is seeking dovetails with his earlier vow to contribute about $11.4 billion to the effort by 2024. By asking for the money a year in advance, the Biden administration may be hoping for a friendlier reception on Capitol Hill, given the chance Democrats lose control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

The failure of the U.S. and other rich nations to fulfill a promise of $100 billion in yearly funding to help poor countries address climate change has been a sticking point in international negotiations.

The proposed spending includes direct funding as well as loan guarantees and other financial resources. For instance, Biden’s budget plan would support a $3.2 billion loan to the Clean Technology Fund meant to advance clean energy projects in developing nations. It also includes $1.6 billion for the United Nations Green Climate Fund, which aims to help developing nations shift to clean energy and deal with the impacts of climate change.

The U.S. has so far reneged on its 2015 commitment to dole out $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund by 2020, even as other nations, such as France, the U.K. and Germany, doubled their initial funding pledges. Former President Barack Obama delivered just two down payments of $500 million each to the fund, but former President Donald Trump halted the support after he took office. And in the just-enacted fiscal 2022 budget, lawmakers did not include a specific line item for the Green Climate Fund.

It’s unclear whether lawmakers will go along with Biden’s spending request. Congress fell well short of the mark earlier this month when passing the final fiscal 2022 budget, which had some $1.5 billion less than Biden’s initial requested spending. The $1 billion total was which only had about $387 million more international climate spending than during the Trump administration, according to Joe Thwaites, an associate in the World Resources Institute’s Sustainable Finance Center.

